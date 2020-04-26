|
|
Billy Henson Barnette
Greer - Billy Henson Barnette, 87, passed away on April 26, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Carl Dupree and Ruby Estelle Henson Barnette, he was co-proprietor of Barnette Brothers Gulf, retired from Inman Asphalt Company, a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in theater during Korean War, attended North Greenville Junior College and a member of Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Sara McAbee Barnette of 59 years of the home; one son, Billy H. Barnette, Jr. (Mary Lynne) of Liberty, N.C.; one brother, Johnny Barnette (Pam) of Easley; one sister, Carolyn Chisam (Jerry) of Greer; two grandsons, Taylor Barnette (Lauren) and McKinly Barnette all of Landrum and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Barnette of Greer and Ruth Barnette of Landrum.
Mr. Barnette was predeceased by one sister, Nancy Earl Barnette and two brothers, Bobby Joe Barnette and Donnie Alverson Barnette.
A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church Family Life Center, 4005 SC Hwy 414, Landrum, SC 29356.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020