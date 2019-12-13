Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkwood Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Billy L. Taylor

Rev. Dr. Billy L. Taylor

Anderson - Billy L. Taylor, 82, husband of Ann D. Taylor, passed away December 12, 2019.

He was a retired Southern Baptist Minister.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Debbie Taylor Nolff (Doug), Chuck Taylor (Mary), and Mark Taylor (Tina); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Chasteen.

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
