|
|
Billy Lee Padgett
Greenville - Billy Lee Padgett, son of the late John and Edna Alexander Padgett went to his Heavenly home on August 25, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Jo Padgett, daughter Kathy Loflin (Gary), stepsons Danny Barrett (Donna), Greg Barrett, Robbie Smith (Lila), his sister Dottie Wilcoxson (Duane) and brother Larry Padgett (Shirley), 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded by his son, Michael Padgett, stepdaughter Dede McClain and brothers Russell and Lewis Padgett.
A memorial service will be held at Brookwood Community Church, Simpsonville, SC on September 15, 2019. Visitation will be at 3:00 pm and a memorial service at 4:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or to Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 12, 2019