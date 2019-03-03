Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Church Episcopal
Markley Chapel
Billy Mac Allen

Simpsonville - Billy Mac Allen, 76, widower of Elizabeth "Betty" Walsh Allen, of Simpsonville, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Lillie Mae Jones Allen.

Billy served in the United States Air Force. He was a graduate of Wofford College and a member of Christ Church Episcopal.

He is survived by a sister, Shirley Durham (Blackie); three nieces, Dina Durham, Terry Hamlin, and Anita Mantekas; a nephew, Danny Cavett; and his beloved poodle, Lance.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sirvonia Cavett.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, Markley Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 3, 2019
