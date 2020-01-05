|
|
Billy Milton Masters
Pelzer - Billy "Bill" Milton Masters, 64, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side on, Sunday, January 05, 2020. He was born in Piedmont, SC to Ernestine "Teenie" Coker Masters and the late John Milton Masters. Billy is survived by the love of his life, Betty Boroughs Masters; sister, Joyce Howard (Herschel) of Concord, NC; two nephews: Brian Morton, Michael Morton and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Bill enjoyed hunting and was a long time member of Red Hill Hunt Club in Cross Hill, SC.
Bill worked for Hollingsworth Textile in Research and Development for 23 years before being part of the Rich's Product work family as a Senior Planner Scheduler for the last 17 years.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at Mackey at Century Drive Chapel, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Mt. Creek Baptist Church, Greenville, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Sandy Springs Baptist Church, Pelzer, SC.
The family is very grateful for the devotion, kindness and love shown by his friends: Burt, Mike, Jim and Eddie.
Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020