Billy Moore
Fountain Inn - Billy Joe Moore, 61, husband of Denise Ginn, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Lewis and Mae Dora Rawlins Moore.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Maranda McDowell (Corey), Sandra Bramblett (Robbie), Damian Moore (Stephanie), and Megan Mueller (Matt); his step-daughter, Dana Messick (Daniel); and 10 grandchildren, Joseph Moore, Preston Moore, Chelsea McDowell, James Hammond, Havoc Suttles, Dominic Moore, Kaleb Bramblett, Maddison Mueller; Sydney Moore, and Gage Thomas Messick.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020