Billy Ray Brothers



Greenville - Billy Ray Brothers, 92, son of the late Fred and Lois Brothers, and beloved husband of Janie Osteen Brothers, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home in Greenville, South Carolina. He is survived by his loving wife, Janie Brothers, daughters Nancy B. Smith (Kenny), Jane B. Reid (Kenny), and his grandchildren Josh Smith (Carrie), Jake Smith (Kristy) and Rachel Gandee (Troy) and four great-grandchildren.



Billy Brothers had a life-long career as a Cotton Broker. He is known for his love for Christ, family, history, reading and nature. He loved to walk long distances and is known for his generosity and love of sharing stories. Billy Brothers was a true Southern Gentleman. A memorial was held for immediate family at Billy's home.









