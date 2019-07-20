|
|
Billy Ray "Bill" Osborne, Sr.
Greenville - Billy Ray "Bill" Osborne, Sr., 84, husband of Lois Gilliam Osborne for 54 years, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Mr. Osborne was born in Blackwater, Va. to the late Arthur and Sally Asberry Osborne. He loved sports and reading.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Gary (Charlene) and Leon; two brothers; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Billy Ray Osborne, Jr. and four brothers.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Fletcher Funeral Service.
Memorials may be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. www.volunteer.va.gov
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on July 20, 2019