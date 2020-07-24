1/1
Bishop Leepolian Turner
Bishop Leepolian Turner

Greer - Bishop Leepolian Turner, 61, husband of Virginia Turner for 39 years, transitioned from earth to his heavenly reward on July 22, 2020 at Prisma - North Greenville Hospital. He won many souls to the Lord and was a great preacher and teacher.

Graveside service will be held on July 26, 2020 at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Window viewing Saturday from 2 to 7pm at the mortuary.

Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
JUL
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
