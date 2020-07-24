Bishop Leepolian Turner
Greer - Bishop Leepolian Turner, 61, husband of Virginia Turner for 39 years, transitioned from earth to his heavenly reward on July 22, 2020 at Prisma - North Greenville Hospital. He won many souls to the Lord and was a great preacher and teacher.
Graveside service will be held on July 26, 2020 at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Window viewing Saturday from 2 to 7pm at the mortuary.
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.