|
|
B.J. "Bill" Taylor
Anderson - Billy Joseph Taylor, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Anderson, SC to the late James E. Taylor and the late Lila Kelly Taylor. He was married to the late Doris Anderson Taylor for 64 years. He is survived by a son, Ted Taylor (Mary) and grandson, Hayden of Greenville, SC and a daughter, Nancy T. Wilson and grandson, Taylor Cox (Lindsey) of Powdersville, SC. Bill is also survived by his brother, Ken Taylor of Lake Norman, NC and sister, Betty Rada of Anderson.
Bill graduated Anderson College (now Anderson University) and Furman University. He retired from Anderson College as Senior Vice President Emeritus after 20 years.
First Baptist Church of Anderson was his church home since 1972 where he served as a faithful member, deacon, and teacher of the Men's Bible Class for over 25 years.
Bill was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Anderson for 36 years and past president in 1981. He also served as a Guardian ad Litem for Anderson County.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery in Anderson with Dr. Josh Hunt, Dr. Mark Hopkins and Rev. Dean Woods officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Anderson University Student Scholarship Fund or to a .
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Hospice House for their exceptional dedication and compassionate care during his final days.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020