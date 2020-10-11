Blanche M. Meaders
Greenville - Blanche M. Meaders, 102, of Greenville, wife of 62 years to the late Robert L. Meaders, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert and May Goodnough Mace.
A graduate of Greenville High School, she was employed with the Greenville News in the classified department. Following her husband's retirement, she enjoyed a trip around the world. Mrs. Meaders was a member of Welcome Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 79 years. She sang in the choir until the age of 97. A great fan of baseball, she threw the first pitch for the Greenville Drive on July 18, 2019, in honor of her 101st birthday. She spent most of her life telling everyone about Jesus.
Mimi, as she is known to her beloved family, is survived by son, James Meaders (Elizabeth); daughter, Janet Reynolds (Michael); brother, Robert Mace; grandchildren, June Jones (Darrell), Bob Meaders (Beth), Angie Highsmith (Todd), Reggie Reynolds (Katie), and Celeste Vaughan (David); great-grandchildren, Jennifer Files (Lee), Cassidy Highsmith, T.J. Highsmith, Jacob Highsmith, Conner Highsmith, Ryan Reynolds, Kylee Reynolds, Miranda Berggrun (Jamie), Trevor Vaughan, Marlee Vaughan; and great-great grandchildren, Henry Berggrun and Allie Files.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:15 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Welcome Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Guests are requested to please follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 2730 Anderson Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.
