Blanche Seery Emrick
Greenville - Blanche S. Emrick, age 86, widow of the late E. Roy Emrick, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was born in Pittsburgh PA. and served her family as loving wife, mother and homemaker. Mrs. Emrick also served as an Executive Assistant in the Hospitality Industry. She was a member of the Women's Club in Clarendon, IL, member of Carolina Golf and Tennis, member of the United States Golf Association and a member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Emrick is survived by two sons; Jeffrey A. Emrick of Suwanee GA, and Kenneth R. Emrick. Also surviving Mrs. Emrick are former daughter-in-law, Lori G. Emrick of Cumming GA, grandson Chase G. Emrick of Cunning GA and a student at Clemson University and Grandson J. Cooper Emrick of Suwanee GA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609 with burial to following in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00PM-2:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019