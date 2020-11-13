Bob Eney
Greenville - Bob Eney, 73, husband of the late Maura Ward Eney, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home.
Born in New Rochelle, NY he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Bell Eney. He is a graduate of Iona College and held a Master of Business Administration from Furman University.
Bob practiced accounting, enjoyed college football and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
He is survived by son, Robert Ward Eney; daughter, Carolyn E. Miller and her husband, Matthew; granddaughters, Annabelle Miller, and Sloane Miller; and siblings, Paul Eney, Elizabeth Skvarla, and John Eney.
An outdoor memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 2pm at St. James Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate.
