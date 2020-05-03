|
|
Bob Garland
Marietta - ***ATTENTION-DUE TO THE RECENT CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO ASSEMBLIES OF OVER 10 PEOPLE, THIS EVENT WILL BE LIMITED TO THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THE FAMILY APPRECIATES YOUR UNDERSTANDING**
Robert "Bob" Garland, Sr., 85, of Marietta, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at home.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late George and Pearl Higgins Garland. He owned Garland's Used Cars in Marietta, U. S. Army veteran, member of Cooper Lodge, and member of Hilltop Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sons: Joe Garland, Mark Garland, Rusty Garland; grandchildren: Jodi Poteet(Matt), Devin Thomas, Kody Garland; great-grandchildren: Kyler Garland, Joellyn Poteet; and brother: Ken Garland.
Along parents he was predeceased by a brother Bill Garland.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Family and friends are invited to sign the register book at The Howze Mortuary Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home, P.O. Box 2546 Greenville, SC 29602.
The family will be the home of Mr. Garland.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from May 3 to May 4, 2020