Bob L. Edgar
Cumming, GA - Bob L. Edgar
Cumming, GA
Bob L. Edgar, 89, husband of Margaret Stewart Edgar, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Seneca, he was a son of the late Reverend William Lewis and Sara McPherson Edgar.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 69 years, are his children, Summer Averitt (Shepard) of Cumming, GA, and Bob L. Edgar, Jr. (Sandra) of Mt. Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Holly, Christopher, Katye, Tyler, Jacob, and Frank; 11 great grandchildren, Summer, Philip, Paige, Claire, Laine, Kirsten, Pender, Hadley, Scarlett, Rhodes, and Henry; and two brothers, McPherson "Mack" Edgar and Dennis Edgar.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Glenn Edgar and Larry Edgar.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:15 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 PM in the chapel.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020