Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Bob Schmidt Obituary
Bob Schmidt

Greenville - Robert "Bob" Philip Schmidt, husband of Judy Schmidt, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was a son of the late Robert, Sr. and Louise Schmidt.

Bob was a retired Electrical Engineer with Fluor and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife of 48 years, he is survived by two sons, Jason Schmidt and wife, Nathalie of Oak Ridge, TN; and Philip Schmidt and wife, Alison of Calhoun, GA; five grandchildren, Zephirin, Oliver, Geordie, Emma, and Sophie; and one sister, Lisa Schmidt of Toms River, NJ.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Schmidt.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17th at 12:10 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinsons Support Group of the Upstate, 503 Cypress Links Way, Taylors, SC 29687; or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8 Gillin Dr., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 16, 2019
