Bob Woodside
Fountain Inn - SCPO Robert David Woodside, US Navy Retired, 88, husband of Shirley Ann McClary Woodside for 59 years, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Mr. Woodside was born in Fountain Inn to the late James David Woodside and Sara Alice Peden Woodside. He served for twenty-five years in the United States Navy, including a year in Vietnam, before retiring in 1975. From 1985 to 1993 he served with the Fountain Inn Police Department. He was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, baptized on Christmas Day in 1932, an Elder Emeritus, and faithful attendant of the Covenant Sunday School Class. He was especially fond of the children seeking him after Sunday service for lollipops. Bob played baseball at Newberry College and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent mornings with his buddies at the local Hardee's, and played Pinochle weekly at the Fountain Inn Activity Center.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, TSGT David Woodside, USAF Retired; a daughter, Pamela Woodside-Roy and husband Jude; two sisters and their husbands, Doris and Joe DeMarco and Sara and Roy Shealy; a sister-in-law, Mae Woodside; and two grandchildren, Jessie Roy and Lawrence Roy III. He was predeceased by a brother, Peden Woodside; and a sister, Martha Ann Knox.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Presbyterian Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center immediately following the burial.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1664, Fountain Inn, SC 29644, in lieu of flowers.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 2, 2019