Bobbie Ann G. Richards
Taylors - Bobbie Ann Gwinn Richards, 86, widow of the late Perry Hoople Richards, passed away December 20, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Benjamin Terrell and Viola Cooper Gwinn, she was a retired employee of Master's Mark Dry Cleaners and a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Gene Richards (Donna) and David Richards (Sammie) all of Travelers Rest and Mark Richards of the home; three daughters, Martha McDowell (Ron) of Youngsville, North Carolina, Beverly Moore (Ronnie) of Easley and Rebecca Richards of Norcross, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Richards was predeceased by three sisters, Carolyn Libby, Blanche Good and Hazel Chastain; two brothers, Charles Gwinn and Tom Gwinn; one grandson, Tim McDowell and one sister-in-law, Mary Gwinn.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Stan Wardlaw and Rev. Tommy Esury. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until1:45 p.m. Monday at Parkwood Baptist Church prior to the service.
The families are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019