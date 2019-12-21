Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Ann G. Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Ann G. Richards Obituary
Bobbie Ann G. Richards

Taylors - Bobbie Ann Gwinn Richards, 86, widow of the late Perry Hoople Richards, passed away December 20, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Benjamin Terrell and Viola Cooper Gwinn, she was a retired employee of Master's Mark Dry Cleaners and a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Gene Richards (Donna) and David Richards (Sammie) all of Travelers Rest and Mark Richards of the home; three daughters, Martha McDowell (Ron) of Youngsville, North Carolina, Beverly Moore (Ronnie) of Easley and Rebecca Richards of Norcross, Georgia; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Richards was predeceased by three sisters, Carolyn Libby, Blanche Good and Hazel Chastain; two brothers, Charles Gwinn and Tom Gwinn; one grandson, Tim McDowell and one sister-in-law, Mary Gwinn.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Stan Wardlaw and Rev. Tommy Esury. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until1:45 p.m. Monday at Parkwood Baptist Church prior to the service.

The families are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -