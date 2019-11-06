|
Bobbie Bright Pettit
Greenville - Bobbie Bright Pettit, 89, widow of William Francis Pettit, of Greenville, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Palmer and Nellie McDowell Bright.
Bobbie was a member of XYZ and her Sunday school class at Taylors First Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1946, and worked for SC National Bank. Bobbie loved her family, people, and shopping. She always had to be at Tommy's Ham House on Saturday mornings and have her hair done on Thursdays.
Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Judy Pettit Wilson and her husband Otto of Greenville, and Nancy Pettit Perry and her husband Mac of Taylors; four grandchildren, Tee Opperman of Pawley's Island, Christopher Pettit Wilson and his wife Catherine of Braselton, GA, Mick Perry and his wife Julia of Easley, and Vaughan Perry of Taylors; two great grandchildren, Colton and Caiden Wilson; and a sister, JoAnn Bright Shook of Greenville.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be private in Springwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Taylors Free Medical Clinic, 400 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687. Or Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019