Bobbie Evelyn Davis Wilson
Greenville, SC - Bobbie Evelyn Davis Wilson of Rolling Green Village, Greenville SC and formerly of Laurens SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Bobbie was a gentle, kind, loving servant of God who leaves behind a legacy of faith in Jesus Christ.
She was born in Fountain Inn, South Carolina on March 25, 1930 to the late William Harvey and Mary Gentry Davis. She graduated from Fountain Inn High School as the valedictorian and magna cum laude from Anderson College. After 26 years with the Laurens County Probate Court, she retired - 16 of those years she humbly served as the Probate Judge. During her career she was named the Career Woman of the Year by the Laurens Business and Profession Club. She also received the Anderson College Alumni Achievement Award.
Bobbie was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens for more than 60 years and served as the children's department superintendent and teacher and was a member of WMU, the Bible Book Sunday School class and the Flower Committee. In recent years, she moved her membership to Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville where she so enjoyed the Stroup/Rincon Sunday School class.
Bobbie was married to the late Bonnie Lanier Wilson and was a faithful and loving wife to him for 63 years. She is also survived by her daughter Becky Wilson Herlong and her husband Darrell Butler Herlong; her beloved grandchildren Jonathan Wilson Herlong and his wife Allison Clem Herlong, Thomas Butler Herlong and his wife Lindsay Welker Herlong; her precious great-grandsons Graham Butler Herlong and her new namesake Davis Welker Herlong; sister-in law Dorothy Wilson; special niece Patsy Crain and her husband Earl Crain; and other nieces and one nephew and their families; close cousins Peggy Nickson and her husband Don Nickson, Skip White and his wife Rebekah White, and Jack Davis. Along with her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Harry Wilson and Billy Wilson along with his wife Linda Wilson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Green Village and longtime special friend and caregiver Polly Bailey for their wonderful care and support. We are also thankful to the Lord for all of the prayers, love and support from extended family, close friends, and our church families.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Laurens First Baptist Church or Edwards Road Baptist Church, Greenville SC.
Due to the current environment, the family will hold a private graveside service at Warrior Creek Baptist Church where she will be buried beside her faithful husband, Bonnie.
