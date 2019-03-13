|
Bobbie Grace White Gaines
Mauldin - Bobbie Grace White Gaines, 84, wife of William G. Gaines, Jr., of Mauldin, died Monday, March 11, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Nellie Grace Trotter White.
Bobbie was a graduate of Greenville Senior High School and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a brother, Donnie Ray Rowland.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019