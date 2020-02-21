Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Hayes Obituary
Bobbie Hayes

Mauldin - Bobbie Lee Hayes, 85, wife of the late Charles Hayes, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Timberlake, NC.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Etrulia Childs Flinkingshelt.

Mrs. Hayes retired from the Greenville News where she was an Obituary Clerk.

She is survived by her children, Charlie Hayes and wife, Teresa, Ken Hayes, Susan Martin, and Carol Hayes; her grandchildren, Justin Hayes and wife, Jenna, Alaina Stubblefield and husband, Thad, Melvin McClellion III, Trevor Hayes and wife, Angelica, and Kitty McClellion; her great grandchildren, Owen Stubblefield, Marin Hayes, and Ella Stubblefield; and her sister, Shirley Cook.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park on Monday, February 24, at 10:00 AM.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now