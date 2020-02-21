|
Bobbie Hayes
Mauldin - Bobbie Lee Hayes, 85, wife of the late Charles Hayes, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Timberlake, NC.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Etrulia Childs Flinkingshelt.
Mrs. Hayes retired from the Greenville News where she was an Obituary Clerk.
She is survived by her children, Charlie Hayes and wife, Teresa, Ken Hayes, Susan Martin, and Carol Hayes; her grandchildren, Justin Hayes and wife, Jenna, Alaina Stubblefield and husband, Thad, Melvin McClellion III, Trevor Hayes and wife, Angelica, and Kitty McClellion; her great grandchildren, Owen Stubblefield, Marin Hayes, and Ella Stubblefield; and her sister, Shirley Cook.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park on Monday, February 24, at 10:00 AM.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020