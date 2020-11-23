Bobbie Jean Crawford
Greenville - Bobbie Jean Crawford, 91, wife of the late Curt Crawford, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Louree Williams Bates.
Bobbie Jean was a graduate of Winthrop University. She retired form Greenville County Schools and was a member of Eastlan Baptist Church.
She is survived by stepson, Carl Curtis Crawford, Jr. and his wife, Shannon; three granddaughters. She was the last member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Charles Michael White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
