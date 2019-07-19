Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Easley - Bobbie Jean Merritt, 85, widow of Rufus Samuel Merritt, of Easley, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James Brison and Lillian Lola Lee Lewis.

Bobbie was a graduate of Parker High School and a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church. She loved her church family and was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Julie M. Bowen (Brian); a son, Samuel Merritt (Kimberly); and three grandchildren, Lauren and Jackson Merritt and Matthew Bowen; and two sisters, Shirley Smith and Elaine Love.

In addition to her parents and loving husband of 51 years, Bobbie was preceded in death by a brother, William Lewis.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosswell First Baptist Church, 219 S. Fish Trap Rd., Easley, SC 29640, or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 19, 2019
