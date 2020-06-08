Bobbie Jo Branyon
Greenville - Bobbie Jo Branyon, 93, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 7. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late C. Henry Branyon and Annie Martin Branyon and the step-daughter of the late Eunice Bowen Branyon. Bobbie graduated from Greenville High School in the class of 1943 and from Tift College in Forsyth, GA. She then studied education at Furman University and began a long career as an elementary school teacher. She taught in Orangeburg, SC, Jacksonville, FL, and retired after seventeen years at Duncan Chapel Elementary School in Greenville. Bobbie succeeded her father as president of Branyon Pipe Company in Greenville and operated the business for a number of years.
She was a longtime faithful member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church where she served as a deacon and led an intercessory prayer group. Her love for children and young people led her to serve for many years as a teacher in the children's and youth Sunday School departments. She later joined Augusta Road Baptist Church and was a faithful servant there as well. She was also a former trustee of the Boys Home of the South.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC or to Augusta Road Baptist Church. A private committal service will be held at Springwood Cemetery and a memorial service will follow at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.