|
|
Bobbie Lee Moretz Chapman
Greenville - Bobbie Lee Moretz Chapman died peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Dr. William R. Chapman. Bobbie was born on December 11th, 1934 in Butler, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Virginia Goodwin Moretz.
Bobbie studied theatre at Stephens College and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill as a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenville, where she served as a deacon. Bobbie enjoyed serving with her husband on numerous mission trips including her favorites; Brazil, Belize and Thailand. She was a long-time member of the Greenville Country Club, Poinsett Club and the Greenville Garden Club, and had a passion for tennis and her UNC Tar Heels. Her family and friends will always remember her as the life of the party, and her infectious smile brought joy to everyone.
Surviving are her sons and their wives: Randy and Kathy, Mark and Binky, Michael and Vicki, Lee and Amy; her brother Michael Moretz and Kim of Panama City Beach. There are also thirteen grandchildren: Robert, Brad and Amanda, Lane, Harrison and Mary Macrae, Stuart and Kylie, Retz, Hailey, William, Rivers, Emily, Sarah Paige, Abigail and Kathryn; and two great granddaughters, Mary Grace and Molly Elizabeth. As part of our family we want to include her very special friend, Gene Erickson, who she treasured.
Due to current events, there will be a private ceremony at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The , 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville SC 29607
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020