Bobbie Leopard
Greenville - Bobbie Ridgeway Leopard, 89, wife of the late Charles J. Leopard, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Talmadge Ridgeway and Ruth Arnold Ridgeway.
Mrs. Leopard was a former accountant with the Heyward Mahon Company and JTA Factoring. She was a longtime member of the former Leawood Baptist Church and a current member of Parisview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Charles Michael "Mike" Leopard and wife,Teresa; two grandchildren, Jennifer Brady and Benjamin Leopard; two great grandchildren, Sydney and C.J.; and two sisters, Marcelle Black and husband, Guy, and Peggy Ridgeway.
There will be a private entombment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, but friends are encouraged to share condolences on Mrs. Leopard's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com..
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 6, 2020