Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Leopard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Leopard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Leopard Obituary
Bobbie Leopard

Greenville - Bobbie Ridgeway Leopard, 89, wife of the late Charles J. Leopard, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Talmadge Ridgeway and Ruth Arnold Ridgeway.

Mrs. Leopard was a former accountant with the Heyward Mahon Company and JTA Factoring. She was a longtime member of the former Leawood Baptist Church and a current member of Parisview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Charles Michael "Mike" Leopard and wife,Teresa; two grandchildren, Jennifer Brady and Benjamin Leopard; two great grandchildren, Sydney and C.J.; and two sisters, Marcelle Black and husband, Guy, and Peggy Ridgeway.

There will be a private entombment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, but friends are encouraged to share condolences on Mrs. Leopard's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com..

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now