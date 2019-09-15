|
|
Bobbie Mack Riley
Greenville - Mrs. Bobbie Mack Riley, formally of Greenville, S.C., passed away on September 9, 2019. A Homegoing Celebration Service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Riley leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Ramez Riley and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 404-691-3810
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019