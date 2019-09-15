Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
815 Lynhurst Dr.,
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Bobbie Mack Riley Obituary
Bobbie Mack Riley

Greenville - Mrs. Bobbie Mack Riley, formally of Greenville, S.C., passed away on September 9, 2019. A Homegoing Celebration Service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Riley leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Ramez Riley and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 404-691-3810
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019
