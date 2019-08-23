|
Bobby "Bob" C. Southers
Greenville - Bobby "Bob" C. Southers, 87, husband of Betty Lou Southers, of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Bob was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was the owner and operator of Bob Southers Exterminating.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Thomas Ric Southers (MaryRose), and a brother, Michael Southers.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 901 Easley Bridge Rd., Greenville, SC 29611, or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019