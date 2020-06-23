Bobby Collins
Greenville - Bobby Junior Collins, 60, passed away on June 21, 2020 at his home.
A native of Greer, son of the late Jacob Phillips Collins and Annie Mae Colley Collins, he was an employee of Bausch and Lomb Inc. and a member of Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kristen Lee Whisnant Collins of the home; four daughters, Elizabeth Campbell (Stewart) and Jeannie Collins (Michael) all of Easley, Martha Taylor Whisnant of Columbia, and Lee Ann Collins of the home; one son, Cameron Jacob Collins of the home and one sister, Margaret Wood (Reggie) of Lyman.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Jim Duncan. Burial will follow at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Greenville - Bobby Junior Collins, 60, passed away on June 21, 2020 at his home.
A native of Greer, son of the late Jacob Phillips Collins and Annie Mae Colley Collins, he was an employee of Bausch and Lomb Inc. and a member of Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kristen Lee Whisnant Collins of the home; four daughters, Elizabeth Campbell (Stewart) and Jeannie Collins (Michael) all of Easley, Martha Taylor Whisnant of Columbia, and Lee Ann Collins of the home; one son, Cameron Jacob Collins of the home and one sister, Margaret Wood (Reggie) of Lyman.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Jim Duncan. Burial will follow at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.