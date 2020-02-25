Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Barnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Dale Barnett


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Dale Barnett Obituary
Bobby Dale Barnett

Stone Mountain, GA - Bobby Dale Barnett of Stone Mountain, Georgia, died on February 19, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a former professor and department head at Clemson University.

Born near Elm Springs, Arkansas on August 12, 1927, he was the oldest son of Tommy Lewis and Mary Grace Boss Barnett.

He received BSA and MS degrees from the University of Arkansas and a Ph.D. in biochemistry and poultry science with emphasis in nutrition from the University of Wisconsin.

He was employed at Clemson University from 1956 to 1988, as professor and head of the Poultry Science Department. After a sabbatical at the University of Hawaii, he returned to Clemson as acting Associate Director of the South Carolina Experiment Station and later served as Assistant to the Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Dr. Barnett was a leader in the national Poultry Science Association and the American Poultry Historical Society and was co-author of a history book issued by the society. He was a member of the American Institute of Nutrition and a life member of the World's Poultry Science Association.

He was the author or co-author of more than 100 scientific papers as well as numerous articles for the popular press.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific theater during 1945-46.

He had a great appreciation for nature, enjoyed camping and growing flowers, especially rhododendrons, of which he became expert.

He and his wife split their time between St. Petersburg, Florida, Clemson and the Atlanta area during retirement, spending their last 12 years together at Park Springs, a retirement community adjacent to Stone Mountain Park. He served as master of ceremonies, storyteller and part-time singer for an old-time music group his wife, Bonnie, led at Park Springs called the Stone Mountaineers.

Surviving are his spouse; sons Paul (Janice) of Fort Myers, Florida and Ron (Kathy) of Easley; daughter Susan (Mike) of Norcross, Georgia; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One grandson preceded him in death.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson campus. A memorial service in Clemson is being planned.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -