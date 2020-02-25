|
Bobby Dale Barnett
Stone Mountain, GA - Bobby Dale Barnett of Stone Mountain, Georgia, died on February 19, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a former professor and department head at Clemson University.
Born near Elm Springs, Arkansas on August 12, 1927, he was the oldest son of Tommy Lewis and Mary Grace Boss Barnett.
He received BSA and MS degrees from the University of Arkansas and a Ph.D. in biochemistry and poultry science with emphasis in nutrition from the University of Wisconsin.
He was employed at Clemson University from 1956 to 1988, as professor and head of the Poultry Science Department. After a sabbatical at the University of Hawaii, he returned to Clemson as acting Associate Director of the South Carolina Experiment Station and later served as Assistant to the Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Dr. Barnett was a leader in the national Poultry Science Association and the American Poultry Historical Society and was co-author of a history book issued by the society. He was a member of the American Institute of Nutrition and a life member of the World's Poultry Science Association.
He was the author or co-author of more than 100 scientific papers as well as numerous articles for the popular press.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific theater during 1945-46.
He had a great appreciation for nature, enjoyed camping and growing flowers, especially rhododendrons, of which he became expert.
He and his wife split their time between St. Petersburg, Florida, Clemson and the Atlanta area during retirement, spending their last 12 years together at Park Springs, a retirement community adjacent to Stone Mountain Park. He served as master of ceremonies, storyteller and part-time singer for an old-time music group his wife, Bonnie, led at Park Springs called the Stone Mountaineers.
Surviving are his spouse; sons Paul (Janice) of Fort Myers, Florida and Ron (Kathy) of Easley; daughter Susan (Mike) of Norcross, Georgia; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One grandson preceded him in death.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson campus. A memorial service in Clemson is being planned.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020