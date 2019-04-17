|
|
Bobby Davis
Travelers Rest, SC - Robert L. "Bobby" Davis, 78, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 while attending the Rod Run in Pigeon Ford, TN, his favorite place to be for the past 40 years.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late R.L. and Mamie Sue Davis. Mr. Davis was the Owner of Davis Clean Up Shop and Blue Ridge Auto Sales; he was known locally to fellow drag racers as the "Carolina Flash" and he was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Sharon Goldsmith Davis; daughters, Dawn Styles (Tony) and Kelly Nelms (Eddie); a son, Chuck Davis; four grandchildren, Caitlin & Caillie Styles and Madison & Lawson Nelms and his beloved cat, Buttons.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son, Michael "Mike" Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Clearview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8:00 PM at the Howze Mortuary.
The family will be at the home.
The family requests that any of Bobby's friends that have vintage cars and are coming to the funeral please drive your car in honor of him.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 17, 2019