Bobby Hawkins
Greer - Bobby Joe Hawkins, 85, widower of Lois Sloan Hawkins, passed away on March 18, 2020.
A native of Greer, son of the late Mollie Louise Hawkins, he was a retired employee of B & L Mechanical and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Diane Berg (John) of Campobello; one son, Richard Hawkins (Kathy) of Reedley, CA; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hawkins was predeceased by one daughter, Vickie Hammond.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. Odell Moseley and Rev. Jeremiah Oliver.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020