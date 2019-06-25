Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 PM
Burial
Following Services
Graceland Cemetery-WEST
Greenville - Bobby Joe Eskew, 59, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Bobby was born and raised in Greenville he was a son of the late Bud and Mildred Eskew. He was an electrician by trade and a Christian by faith. Bobby is survived by his three daughters; Lori, Erica and Nikki, a son; Robert, three grandchildren; Alasia, Jeremy and Brantley. He is also survived by his brother; Buddy Eskew and a sister; Brenda Cody.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in the Chapel of The Graceland Mortuary. Prior to funeral services visitation will be held at 11:30am, also at the Graceland Mortuary.

Burial will take place following services at Graceland Cemetery-WEST. The family has entrusted The Graceland Mortuary in their time of need.
Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019
