Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:30 PM
Davis Chapel at First Baptist Church
250 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
Bobby Jolley Obituary
Bobby Jolley

Spartanburg - Bobby Dean Jolley, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 24, 1936, in Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Bay and Martha Michaels Jolley.

A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Jolley was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and a founding member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church. He earned an Associate Degree at Spartanburg Methodist College. He was the owner of Industry's Equipment Co., Ltd. and the co-owner of Burtonwood Plastics Engineering Co., Ltd., in St. Helens, Merseyside, England.

Survivors include his wife of over 56 years, Linda H. Jolley; his children- Lynn Jolley and David Jolley (Heather), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Karen Gregory of Roebuck, SC; his grandchildren- Andrew Gregory, Peyton Jolley, and Dean Jolley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers- James, Paul, Bay Jr., and Charles Jolley; and his sisters- Inez Walker, Wilma Smith, and Louise Lathan.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, in Davis Chapel at First Baptist Church, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by Rev. Sal Barone. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family is at the home of Linda Jolley.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
