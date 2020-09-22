1/1
Bobby L. Pruett
Bobby L. Pruett

Columbia - Bobby L. Pruett, 93, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Mr. Pruett was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. After retiring from the Air Force after twenty-six years of service, he worked another twenty-three years for Overnite Trucking Company and retired in 1994.

Mr. Pruett was born in Snyder, Oklahoma to Myrtle Martha Pruett and Charles Monroe Pruett. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria M. Pruett; his daughter, Valerie; and sons, Jack, Ruston, Trent, Troy and Kendall.

The funeral will be held with Air Force Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The service is open to the public but due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or reception.

He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. If you wish to do so, please consider making memorial contributions to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia, SC 29206.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
