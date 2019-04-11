Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Springs Baptist Church
Piedmont, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Long


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Long Obituary
Bobby Long

Piedmont - Robert Glen "Bobby" Long, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late William Gordon Long, Jr. and Annie Laura Norris Long. A member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church, he was self-employed in residential and commercial construction. Bob lived a life of service and lived his life to the fullest. He was surrounded by a multitude of friends, because to know him was to love him.

Survivors include his children, Stacey Long Merritt (Greg) and Jennifer Long Moore (Dan), both of Piedmont, Tori Long Bennett and Ethan Robert Long both of Greenville; brother, Randy Long of Piedmont; sisters, Sandi Long Wall and Becki Sanders, both of Piedmont; and five grandchildren, Trace and Kolby Merritt, Cooper Moore, Emerson Bennett, and Rhys Smith.

He was predeceased by a brother, Allen Long.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Springs Baptist Church, Piedmont.

Memorials may be made to Whitten Center, 28373 US-76, Clinton, SC 29325.

The Long family welcomes anyone who wishes to visit.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now