|
|
Bobby Long
Piedmont - Robert Glen "Bobby" Long, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late William Gordon Long, Jr. and Annie Laura Norris Long. A member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church, he was self-employed in residential and commercial construction. Bob lived a life of service and lived his life to the fullest. He was surrounded by a multitude of friends, because to know him was to love him.
Survivors include his children, Stacey Long Merritt (Greg) and Jennifer Long Moore (Dan), both of Piedmont, Tori Long Bennett and Ethan Robert Long both of Greenville; brother, Randy Long of Piedmont; sisters, Sandi Long Wall and Becki Sanders, both of Piedmont; and five grandchildren, Trace and Kolby Merritt, Cooper Moore, Emerson Bennett, and Rhys Smith.
He was predeceased by a brother, Allen Long.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
The service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Springs Baptist Church, Piedmont.
Memorials may be made to Whitten Center, 28373 US-76, Clinton, SC 29325.
The Long family welcomes anyone who wishes to visit.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019