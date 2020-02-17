Services
Bobby Lou Thompson Obituary
Bobby Lou Thompson

Greenville - Bobby Lou Thompson, 86, of Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Mary Louise and Robert Lee Johnston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020.

She is survived by her loving son, Robert "Jack" Jackson Thompson (Rhonda); and her sweet grandchildren, Dorothy Grace Thompson and Jackson Nash Thompson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her adoring and doting husband of 50 years, T. Jack Thompson.

Bobby will be remembered for her kind heart, she spent her time teaching others piano and even volunteered to play music with a group of friends every Wednesday at Oakmont Nursing Center for 25 years.

She was also a devoted member of Sans Souci Baptist Church, where she was a pianist for their Japanese group for many years.

Palmetto Mortuary and the family will be having a Funeral Service for family and friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29609 in the Remembrance Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
