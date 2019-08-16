Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Dacusville Lions Club
Bonnie A. Epperly


1941 - 2019
Bonnie A. Epperly Obituary
Bonnie A. Epperly

Greenville - Bonnie Akers Epperly, 78, widow of Jimmy Rudolph Epperly, passed away on August 14, 2019 at her home.

A native of Christiansburg, VA, daughter of the late Clarence Ervin and Carrie Lester Akers, she was a retired employee of Saint Francis Hospital.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom Waldrop of Greenville; one granddaughter, Nicole Youngblood (Daniel); one great-grandson, Braydan; and her dog, Maggie.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dacusville Lions Club.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 16, 2019
