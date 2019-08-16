|
|
Bonnie A. Epperly
Greenville - Bonnie Akers Epperly, 78, widow of Jimmy Rudolph Epperly, passed away on August 14, 2019 at her home.
A native of Christiansburg, VA, daughter of the late Clarence Ervin and Carrie Lester Akers, she was a retired employee of Saint Francis Hospital.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom Waldrop of Greenville; one granddaughter, Nicole Youngblood (Daniel); one great-grandson, Braydan; and her dog, Maggie.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Dacusville Lions Club.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 16, 2019