Bonnie Ballard FlemingSimpsonville - Bonnie Ballard Fleming, 98, of Simpsonville, widow of Glenn R. Fleming, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 26, 2020.Born in Simpsonville, she was a daughter of the late James E. & Evilee Martha Thomason Ballard.Mrs. Fleming is survived by her son, Michael Glenn Fleming and his wife, Katherine, of Simpsonville; her daughter, Barbara Lee Higdon also of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Angela Tollison (Kevin), Michael Lucas (Grace), and Aaron Lucas (Nancy); and five great-grandchildren, Matthew Tollison, Whitney Tollison, Glenn Tollison, Viola Lucas, and Hunter Ellis Lucas.She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Ballard, Jr. and W. Riley Ballard; and one sister, Katherine Gault.A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Clear Springs Baptist Church with Pastor David Shiflet officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends at the church starting at 1:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 301 Bethany Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.The family and funeral home requests that those in attendance wear a mask and practice "social distancing."