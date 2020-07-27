Bonnie Ballard Fleming
Simpsonville - Bonnie Ballard Fleming, 98, of Simpsonville, widow of Glenn R. Fleming, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Born in Simpsonville, she was a daughter of the late James E. & Evilee Martha Thomason Ballard.
Mrs. Fleming is survived by her son, Michael Glenn Fleming and his wife, Katherine, of Simpsonville; her daughter, Barbara Lee Higdon also of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Angela Tollison (Kevin), Michael Lucas (Grace), and Aaron Lucas (Nancy); and five great-grandchildren, Matthew Tollison, Whitney Tollison, Glenn Tollison, Viola Lucas, and Hunter Ellis Lucas.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Ballard, Jr. and W. Riley Ballard; and one sister, Katherine Gault.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Clear Springs Baptist Church with Pastor David Shiflet officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church starting at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 301 Bethany Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
The family and funeral home requests that those in attendance wear a mask and practice "social distancing."
