Bonnie Bolt Q'Shields Dicely
Greenville - Bonnie Bolt Q'Shields Dicely of 17 Selwyn Drive in Greenville passed away peacefully at her home on January 21, 2020. She was 96 years old. Bonnie was born in Ware Shoals, SC., and was the daughter of the late Mary Bolt Q'Shields and Barney B. Q'Shields. After her family moved to Greenville, she attended Billy Cleveland Elementary School, Stone Street School, and Greenville Senior High School; thereafter, she graduated from Limestone College.
She met and married lieutenant H. Kenneth "Ken" Dicely from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who was serving at Donaldson Air Force Base. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2014, shortly before Ken passed away on August 2.
She taught school for a short time. She was a member of the 4th Presbyterian Church and was very active in church affairs, teaching Sunday School for numerous years and was also active in the Girl Scouts with her daughters. She was a former member of the Timberlake Garden Club as well as of the auxiliary of the Piedmont chapter of the Professional Engineering Society. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 25 years.
Bonnie is survived by three children: Marilys Anderson and her husband Allen of Balsam, North Carolina; Courtney Dicely and his wife Janice of Plainfield, New Jersey; and Patricia Rosenburger and her husband Robert of Alpharetta, Georgia. She also had six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Fourth Presbyterian Church, Greenville, SC. Her ashes will be interred with her husband Ken's at Springwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Bonnie has asked that memorial remembrances be made to the 4th Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020