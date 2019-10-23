|
|
Bonnie Thompson
Piedmont - Bonnie Mae Stowe Thompson, 70, wife of Melvin Fredrick "Tom" Thompson, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late William Cecil Stowe and Thelma Mae Woodson Stowe Crain Coggins. She was a homemaker and a member of Agape Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Tom Thompson, Jr., Karen Storey, Brandie Mae Smith, and William Lee "Willie" Hawthorne; brother, Floyd Stowe; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by daughters, Tammie Mae and Khristy Lynn Thompson; granddaughter, Stephanie Michelle Storey; and brother, Jerry Stowe.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019