Bonnie Wyatt Mulligan
Columbia - Bonnie Wyatt Mulligan, 67, of Columbia, was born July 5, 1951 in Greenville, SC. She went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Mary Mason and Arnold Lee Wyatt. Bonnie attended Cedar Creek Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and took great pride and joy in being "Mema".
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron Mulligan, of Columbia; sons, Kevin Mulligan (Joeli), Jason Mulligan (Miranda), both of Lexington; grandchildren, Caleb, Keppley, Berkeley, Liam Mulligan; sisters, Brenda Compton (Bobby) of Grovetown, GA, Reba Sanders (David) of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Sonny Wyatt (Shelia) of Easley, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1920 Cedar Creek Rd., Blythewood, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A private interment will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will be at 181 Madison Park Dr., Lexington, SC 29072.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019