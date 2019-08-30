|
Boyce Edward Tapp
Clinton - Boyce Edward Tapp, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born in Spartanburg, SC and was a son of the late Romulus Gabriel Tapp and Ida Mae Lynn Tapp.
Mr. Tapp is survived by his wife, Ida Tapp of the home; his son, Boyce Edward Mayfield (Suzanne) of Lyman; his daughter, Tina Renee Tapp of Clinton; his stepdaughter, Debra L. Johnson (CL) of Whitmire; his brother, Gene Tapp; his sisters, Mavis Blackmon and Judy Holland; his grandchildren, Carolyn Tinsley (Shawn), Tosh Corley (Christi), Will Mayfield, and Kearston Huntsberger; his great-grandchildren, Brandon Tinsley, Katelyn Tinsley, RT Corley, Lily Corley and Will Corley.
Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Tina Tapp, 28517 Hwy 76 East Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com. Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 30, 2019