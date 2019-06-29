Boyd Henry Gaskin



Greenville - Greenville SC - Mr. Boyd H. Gaskin, 92, of Greenville, died June 27, 2019 at St. Francis Downtown, Greenville, SC.



Funeral services will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with Dr. Jim Dant and Rev. Frank Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.



A native of Kershaw SC., he was a son of the late Henry Boyd Gaskin and Bessie Lucile Brannon Gaskin and preceded in death by his brothers, Smyrl and Roy (Jo) and a sister, Sarah Gaskin. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Margaret Polly Gaskin (Deceased November 2018); surviving are their three children, Marlene Gaskin League (Sam) Chesterfield, VA, Samuel Boyd Gaskin (Rebecca) Greer, SC and Jacqueline Gaskin Waldrop (Brady) Travelers Rest, SC ; grandchildren, Scott Gaskin, Emily Gagne (Kenyon), Erin Bradly (Chad), Stacey Gaskin (Ben Lloyd), Charlee Waldrop Owens (Landon), Shay Waldrop, Brian Waldrop (Jamie); Great-grandchildren, Madalynne and Joplin Gagne, Charlie Bradley, Aiden Waldrop, Stetson and Brady Owens, Autumn and Summer Lloyd; extended family Fred and Sandy Wood (Michael and Joe Wood) of Piedmont; brothers Walter Gaskin (Barbara) from Lancaster and John Gaskin from Graniteville, as well as nieces and nephews.



He served as a Seaman 1st Class in the United States Navy during WWII.



Having been trained in munitions, he served on vessel NTC Bainbridge Maryland, Nav Brks Nav Mag-Bangor Washington, Nav - Brks Bremer Washington PSC USNB Bremerton Washington. He was honorably discharged and received the WWII Victory Medal.



He attended Mars Hill College and Clemson College studying Agriculture and Horticulture. He was a member of United Commercial Travelers for over 50 years. Boyd had friends from all walks of life and was a Christian example to young people and adults. He shared an interest in family genealogy with his wife Polly and especially enjoyed his flower and vegetable gardens.



Mr. Gaskin was retired from American Chicle Company.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church of Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601



Arrangements Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr. online tributes at mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on June 29, 2019