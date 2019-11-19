Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Simpsonville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Eudy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd J. Eudy


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyd J. Eudy Obituary
Boyd J. Eudy

Athens, AL - Boyd J Eudy, husband of the late Martha Lowe Eudy, passed away Monday, November 18th in Athens, Alabama. He was born on May 31, 1922 in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Jason Howell and Bertha Cook Eudy. He is survived by his son, Robert A. Eudy of Canton, Georgia and his daughter, Janet E. Hart (Richard) of Athens, Alabama and two grandsons, Chase M. Hart (Alex Bair) of Denver, Colorado, and Jason H. Hart (Sara) of Windsor, Colorado. Prior to moving to Alabama in 2017, Mr. Eudy had been a resident of Simpsonville for over fifty years.

He was retired from Britt-Clary Food Brokerage Company, a member of the Mauldin First Baptist Church and Mauldin Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of Fox Run Country Club in Simpsonville and spent many days playing golf with the senior golfers after his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and especially making birdhouses, toys for his grandchildren, and other projects from wood in his workshop.

Boyd was a veteran of World War II having served in Europe with the 465th Engineer Company. He had been a member of the American Legion and was privileged to participate in one of the Honor Flights to Washington from Greenville.

The family will receive visitors at Fletcher Funeral Home in Fountain Inn, South Carolina on Thursday, November 21st from 5:00-6:30. A graveside service will follow on Friday, November 22nd at 1:30 at Graceland East Memorial Park in Simpsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Mauldin First Baptist Church, Mauldin, South Carolina.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -