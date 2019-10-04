Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Boyd Peters Obituary
Boyd Peters

Mauldin - Boyd Ralph Peters, 94, husband of Mary Frances Peters, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Herman and Mildred Peters.

Mr. Peters was a charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his two sons, Gary Peters and wife, Adrienne, and Mark Peters and wife, Melanie; three daughters, Joan Burket and husband, Virgil, Gail Smith and husband, Steve, and Jean Peters; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church followed by the celebration of the Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the at https://www.ihelpveterans.org/.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 4, 2019
