Bradley Wham



Easley - Charles Bradley Wham, 87, of Lakeshore Drive, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late John Judson Wham, Jr. and Estelle Holtzclaw Wham.



Mr. Wham was a graduate of Greenville High School and Wofford College where he excelled in football at both schools. He was retired from Norfolk Southern and was past president of the Local #110 Union. Mr. Wham was a Presbyterian and proudly served his country in the US Navy.



Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Betty Jo Smith Wham; a daughter, Nina Wham Dubose (David) of Summerville, SC; a son, Rudy Childs (Sherry) of Rome, GA; grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Dubose; and a great grandson, Bradley Dubose.



Mr. Wham was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, William, Thomas, Donald and John Judson Wham, III; and a sister, Lucy VanMeter.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM at the funeral home.



Flowers will be accepted.



The family will be at the home.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary