Brantley Phillips "Phil" Pressly
Greenville - On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Brantley Phillips "Phil" Pressly passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous, nine-and-a-half-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
A proud Greenville native and historian, Phil comes from a family of rich history. Phil was born on August 22, 1949 to Benson Cannon Pressly and Lucy Poe Sparkman Pressly of Greenville, SC, and was the youngest of six children.
Phil was a graduate of Greenville Senior High School and proud alumnus of The University of South Carolina, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He also received his master's degree in Health Services Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.
In December of 1987, he married his loving wife, Sara Turpin Pressly, of 32 years and in 1990 welcomed their daughter, Lucy. Phil lived an incredible life, loved by everyone he met. He was a thoughtful conversationalist, loyal friend, and was blessed with a keen since of humor that was cherished by many. An avid Gamecock football fan, Phil loved to entertain and watch the games with family and friends.
Phil had successful careers in hospital administration and commercial banking. He was a communicant of Saint James Episcopal Church, member of the Greenville Cotillion Club, and highly involved with his beloved Mayflower Society.
Phil leaves behind an adoring family including his wife, Sara Turpin Pressly; a daughter, Lucy Holt Pressly; and siblings, William Sparkman Pressly and Frank Maxwell Pressly. Phil was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Anne Sparkman Pressly, and siblings, Patty Pressly Vaughan, Pencye Pressly Hathaway, and Benson Cannon Pressly.
His friends and family are grateful for his 71 years on earth. The family requests that memorials be directed to Rhodes College, in honor of his late daughter, Anne Pressly, and to the University of South Carolina Gamecock Athletics Fund.
Phil's family offers many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the cancer research ITOR center for giving him love and extended years and to the staff of Open Arms Hospice for providing love and care during his final days.
A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens, 7784 Augusta Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown Chapel has care of Phil's arrangements. To send "Hugs from Home" and leave notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com
.