Brenda B. Lowery
Greenville, SC - Brenda Belcher Lowery, 66, of Greenville, SC went home to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of Rev. Bobbie H. and Irene Markowitz Belcher. Mrs. Lowery was a retired teller from both the Bank of Travelers Rest and First Citizens Bank; she was a member of the Greenville Textile Heritage Society Chorale and she was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Lynn R. Lowery; two sons, David L. Lowery and his wife Victoria Powers Lowery; Mark R. Lowery and his wife Sara Frostberg Lowery; two grandchildren, Miranda and Esmé; 3 sisters, Sharon Erwin, Deborah Finlay, and Ruth Lundblum.
Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Reedy River Baptist Church, burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 PM at the church prior to the service.
The family will be at the home of Mr. Lynn Lowery's parents.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville Textile Heritage Society Chorale, P.O. Box 4355, Greenville, SC 29608.
Published in The Greenville News on July 27, 2019