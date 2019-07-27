Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Reedy River Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Reedy River Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda B. Lowery


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda B. Lowery Obituary
Brenda B. Lowery

Greenville, SC - Brenda Belcher Lowery, 66, of Greenville, SC went home to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of Rev. Bobbie H. and Irene Markowitz Belcher. Mrs. Lowery was a retired teller from both the Bank of Travelers Rest and First Citizens Bank; she was a member of the Greenville Textile Heritage Society Chorale and she was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church.

Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Lynn R. Lowery; two sons, David L. Lowery and his wife Victoria Powers Lowery; Mark R. Lowery and his wife Sara Frostberg Lowery; two grandchildren, Miranda and Esmé; 3 sisters, Sharon Erwin, Deborah Finlay, and Ruth Lundblum.

Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Reedy River Baptist Church, burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 PM at the church prior to the service.

The family will be at the home of Mr. Lynn Lowery's parents.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Textile Heritage Society Chorale, P.O. Box 4355, Greenville, SC 29608.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now